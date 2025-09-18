Media Cooperation Dialogue On Belt & Road Held In Kunming China
Published September 18, 2025
Kunming China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The 2025 Media Cooperation Dialogue on Belt and Road was held in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The 2025 Media Cooperation Dialogue on Belt and Road brought together more than 120 media representatives from over 40 countries and regions in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, for in-depth discussions.
This year's dialogue centered on three key themes: "Media Collaboration for High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation," "Dynamic China and the Belt and Road Initiative," and "Creative Short Videos and Cross-Cultural Resonance."
Yusif Sharifzade, head of the International Relations Department at Xalq LLC in Azerbaijan, said that stories concerning the shared interests of humanity can strike a chord with audiences worldwide.
The Belt and Road Initiative is not only about infrastructure but also about connecting people, he said.
Cooperation projects could encompass a wide range of initiatives, from co-producing films to sharing traditional cuisine, he added.
"I believe this process helps build bridges of understanding among nations," he said.
Rao Raheem, News Editor at The Express Tribune in Pakistan, said China's vitality was evident not only in its economy but also in its culture.
He shared an experience reporting on China's gaming industry last year, and its global attention.
"On the surface, it's just a video game," he said.
"But at a deeper level, it reflects the growing confidence of China's cultural industry. "
"Instead of seeking external validation, it draws on its own cultural heritage and classic myths, integrates cutting-edge technology and reinterprets them for audiences worldwide."
Catherine Gulua, Founder, Director and Editor at Media Center MTAVARI in Georgia, said that people are eager to learn about everything related to ordinary citizens and want to see the real China.
She said her videos about cuisine and development across Chinese provinces have drawn wide attention.
"It's unimaginable that provinces are so developed here," she said. "Yunnan Province is the best example of this."
"The region is home to many ethnic groups who live in harmony and it boasts lush greenery and rich natural scenery."
China remains open to all and serves as a vivid example of innovation, development and new technologies in which everyone can take part, she said.
At the dialogue session, the Short Video Sharing Program along with the promotional videos "A Shared Future and Inside China 4, Where Terraces Meet Tomorrow: Azheke's Transformation were unveiled.
The dialogue session was part of the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, which was co-hosted by the People's Daily, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Yunnan Province.
