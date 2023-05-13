Poland Regrets Many EU Nations Skipped Meeting With Indo-Pacific Ministers

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Saturday he regretted that many EU member states opted out of the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum underway in Stockholm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Saturday he regretted that many EU member states opted out of the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum underway in Stockholm.

"I ... regret that not every country is present. We should be present on a larger level. More countries should be involved. We should do even more," he said in a doorstep interview.

Sweden is hosting the second meeting of EU and Indo-Pacific nations since the European Union launched the forum in Paris last year in a bid to build an alliance against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

The Polish diplomat said he hoped that the attendance and frequency of such meetings would increase gradually and that the forum would become "much more than just declarations."

Of the 27 EU member states, only Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Finland, France, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania attended the forum's debate on global security on Saturday, Jablonski said. More panelists came from Australia, Japan, Mauritius, Oman, the Philippines, East Timor, the United Kingdom, and the United States.