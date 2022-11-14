Poland to Carry Out Maintenance, Repair of F-16 Fighters - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Poland will carry out maintenance and repair works on US-made F-16 fighter jets, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Poland will carry out maintenance and repair works on US-made F-16 fighter jets, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

"Today here in (the Polish northern city of) Bydgoszcz at the military aviation plant, I had the great pleasure to see and learn how strong our cooperation with the US army, with the US air force, is. I can boast that the aviation plant in Bydgoszcz will be one of the few, out of several in the world, that carry out maintenance, repair of the F-16," Morawiecki said, as quoted by Polish Public Television.

The prime minister also noted that F-16 fighters, in service both with the Polish air force and with other countries' air forces, will be repaired in Bydgoszcz.

"These are fighters, advanced combat aircraft, which we also have in Poland. But there are many such aircraft, and we will also carry out maintenance and repair of aircraft that will be brought to us from other parts of the world. This is a huge success of the Polish military industry," Morawiecki added.

Currently, the Polish air force has about 50 F-16 fighters in various configurations.