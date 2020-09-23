UrduPoint.com
Poland's Biomed Says Made Effective Drug For COVID-19 Treatment

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Poland's Biomed Says Made Effective Drug for COVID-19 Treatment

Biomed Lublin said Wednesday it had developed an effective medication for the treatment of the coronavirus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Biomed Lublin said Wednesday it had developed an effective medication for the treatment of the coronavirus.

The company said in a statement it had completed the first stage of producing the Polish coronavirus drug, which is based on plasma of the recovered patients.

The drug, which has not been named yet, will enter clinical trials in the near future, the company said.

More Stories From World

