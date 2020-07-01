UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Conduct Searches At Volkswagen, Continental's Facilities Over Dieselgate - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Police Conduct Searches at Volkswagen, Continental's Facilities Over Dieselgate - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Hanover Prosecutor's Office and the local police on Wednesday conducted searches at German automotive giant Volkswagen and its supplier Continental's facilities in Hanover, Frankfurt and Regensburg in connection with the so-called Dieselgate scandal, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing representatives of the companies.

A representative of Continental told the newspaper that the searches were conducted as part of the investigation into possible manipulation of data about diesel engine emissions through a cheating device. Continental stressed that the company cooperates with the authorities in full and did not supply customers with software for manipulating emissions.

Meanwhile, the WirtschaftsWoche newspaper reported, citing the authorities, that the investigation is being conducted on suspicion of complicity in a fraud and indirect perjury.

The probe is looking into the activities of former and current employees of the company, including seven engineers and two project managers.

US regulators accused Volkswagen in 2015 of falsifying emission test results for its diesel-engine cars, in what became known as Dieselgate. The automaker admitted that 11 million diesel cars worldwide had been equipped with pollution test cheating devices and agreed to nearly $15 billion in settlement payments. Last year, in its revenue report for the first quarter of 2019, the automaker announced that it had lost $33.6 billion since the scandal.

Related Topics

Police Scandal German Company Regensburg Frankfurt 2015 2019 Volkswagen Billion Million

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

34 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

34 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

49 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

1 hour ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

1 hour ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.