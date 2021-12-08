- Home
Polish Police Say Detected Body of Undocumented Migrant From Nigeria Near Belarus Border
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:31 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The body of an undocumented migrant from Nigeria was detected in Poland near the border with Belarus, the police in the Podlaskie Voivodship said on Wednesday.
"The body of a man with a backpack and a Nigerian passport was found in a forest near Olkhovka," the police said in a statement.