UrduPoint.com

Polish Police Say Detected Body Of Undocumented Migrant From Nigeria Near Belarus Border

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:31 PM

Polish Police Say Detected Body of Undocumented Migrant From Nigeria Near Belarus Border

The body of an undocumented migrant from Nigeria was detected in Poland near the border with Belarus, the police in the Podlaskie Voivodship said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The body of an undocumented migrant from Nigeria was detected in Poland near the border with Belarus, the police in the Podlaskie Voivodship said on Wednesday.

"The body of a man with a backpack and a Nigerian passport was found in a forest near Olkhovka," the police said in a statement.

Related Topics

Police Man Belarus Poland Nigeria Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface to a ..

Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface to air missiles

5 minutes ago
 Russia, India to Boost Energy Sector Cooperation - ..

Russia, India to Boost Energy Sector Cooperation - Indian Oil Executive

54 seconds ago
 Ashes play abandoned after England 147 all out in ..

Ashes play abandoned after England 147 all out in 1st Test

2 minutes ago
 Role of Pakistan's armed forces and intelligence a ..

Role of Pakistan's armed forces and intelligence agencies in making Balochistan ..

20 minutes ago
 Magdalena Andersson to relinquish her duties as IM ..

Magdalena Andersson to relinquish her duties as IMFC Chair

2 minutes ago
 PTI govt determined to improve living standard of ..

PTI govt determined to improve living standard of common man: AJK PM

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.