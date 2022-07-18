UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Says Country Will Soon Face Shortage Of Coal

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Polish Prime Minister Says Country Will Soon Face Shortage of Coal

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki admitted on Sunday that the country will soon face the problem of coal availability.

In April, Poland completely banned the import of coal from Russia. The ban applies not only to public but also to private companies. The decision has affected the availability of coal on the market and its price.

"Today, the biggest problem is that there is not enough coal at all because we have received coal for furnaces from Russia in recent years. State-owned companies were asked to order this coal from Colombia, Indonesia, all over the world," Morawiecki said during his visit to the northwestern Polish city of Szczecin.

Poland will have a lot of problems in the coming weeks and months with coal availability.

