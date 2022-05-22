Polish Prime Minister Tells Norway to Share Excess Profits From Energy Trade With Ukraine

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested Sunday that Norway made extra money selling oil and gas during the energy crisis and should now share it with impoverished Ukraine.

"Dear friends in Norway, it is unfair," he said during a meeting with youth organizations in Warsaw.

Morawiecki estimated that the hydrocarbons-rich Nordic nation was poised to make profits in excess of 100 billion Euros ($106 billion) and should "immediately share" it with Kiev.

Morawiecki's proposal raised eyebrows within the opposition. Slawomir Mentzen, a businessman and member of the right-wing KORWiN party, suggested the ruling conservatives wanted Norway to also pay for their lavish spending.