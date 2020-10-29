Pompeo Adds Stop in Vietnam to Indo-Pacific Tour - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has added a stop in Vietnam to his tour of the Indo-Pacific, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo will then travel to Hanoi to meet with counterparts to reaffirm the strength of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and promote our shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous region," Ortagus said on Wednesday.

Pompeo is currently on a working visit to India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Maldives. The US secretary of state met with Sri Lankan and Maldivian officials on Wednesday and travels to Indonesia next.

Pompeo's Indo-Pacific swing concludes on October 30.