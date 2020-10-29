UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Adds Stop In Vietnam To Indo-Pacific Tour - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:00 AM

Pompeo Adds Stop in Vietnam to Indo-Pacific Tour - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has added a stop in Vietnam to his tour of the Indo-Pacific, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo will then travel to Hanoi to meet with counterparts to reaffirm the strength of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and promote our shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous region," Ortagus said on Wednesday.

Pompeo is currently on a working visit to India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Maldives. The US secretary of state met with Sri Lankan and Maldivian officials on Wednesday and travels to Indonesia next.

Pompeo's Indo-Pacific swing concludes on October 30.

Related Topics

India Sri Lanka Visit Hanoi Indonesia Maldives Vietnam October Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

4 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

5 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

5 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

5 hours ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.