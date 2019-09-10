UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Trump, Rouhani Could Meet At UN General Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

Pompeo Says Trump, Rouhani Could Meet at UN General Assembly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Tuesday there is potential for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the UN General Assembly in September.

Asked if he can foresee a meeting between Trump and Rouhani at the UN General Assembly, Pompeo replied, "Sure.

"

Pompeo added that Trump is prepared to meet with no preconditions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced he had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to resign over policy disagreements.

Bolton has opposed Trump's efforts to enter negotiations with North Korea and potentially Iran, according to US media reports.

The high-level week at the UN General Assembly will kick off on September 17.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Trump North Korea September Media Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

2 hours ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

2 hours ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.