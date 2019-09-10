Pompeo Says Trump, Rouhani Could Meet at UN General Assembly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Tuesday there is potential for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the UN General Assembly in September.

Asked if he can foresee a meeting between Trump and Rouhani at the UN General Assembly, Pompeo replied, "Sure.

"

Pompeo added that Trump is prepared to meet with no preconditions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced he had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to resign over policy disagreements.

Bolton has opposed Trump's efforts to enter negotiations with North Korea and potentially Iran, according to US media reports.

The high-level week at the UN General Assembly will kick off on September 17.