Pompeo To Visit Colombia, Brazil This Week For Discussions On Venezuela - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:38 PM

Pompeo to Visit Colombia, Brazil This Week for Discussions on Venezuela - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Colombia and Brazil among other Latin American nations this week to discuss the crisis in Venezuela, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Paramaribo, Suriname; Georgetown, Guyana; Boa Vista, Brazil; Bogota, Colombia; and Plano, Texas, September 17-20, 2020," the statement said.

In Brazil, Pompeo will underscore the importance of US and Brazilian "support for the Venezuelan people in their time of need by visiting with Venezuelan migrants fleeing the man-made disaster in Venezuela.

"

In Colombia, Pompeo will meet with President Ivan Duque to discuss the partnership between the countries, including in managing the novel coronavirus response, and "tackling the threats to regional security from narco-traffickers, terror groups, and [Venezuela's President Nicolas] Maduro's illegitimate regime."

