UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Calls For Ending Violence After Deadly Attacks In Norway, Afghanistan, UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Pope Francis Calls for Ending Violence After Deadly Attacks in Norway, Afghanistan, UK

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Pope Francis called for "abandoning the path of violence" during his traditional Sunday address to believers from the window of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican in the wake of deadly attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom this week.

"Last week, various attacks took place in Norway, Afghanistan, England, that caused numerous deaths and wounded many. I express my nearness to the families of the victims. I beg you to please abandon the path of violence that is always a losing cause and is a defeat for everyone. Let us recall that violence begets violence," the pontiff said, as quoted by the Holy See.

On Wednesday evening, a man shot arrows at people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, killing five and wounding several more. The shooter was soon arrested by the police and was identified as a 37-year-old Dane living locally, who had previously converted to islam. The Norwegian police later said that the perpetrator, Espen Andersen Braathen, was suffering from a mental illness that apparently drove him to attack people.

He admitted to his crimes and is willing to cooperate with the investigation.

Another attack took place in Afghanistan on Friday when a bombing hit a Shia mosque in the city of Kandahar. Three suicide bombers set off the blast, while the fourth attacker opened fire at the mosque building. The explosion has killed 63 people and injured 83 others, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik. The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

On the same day, UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in an attack that is being treated as a terrorist incident by police. The 69-year-old died while at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. Following the attack, the Essex Police said a 25-year-old UK citizen was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Fire Police Russia Norway Died Suicide Kandahar Man David Same United Kingdom Sunday Mosque Church From

Recent Stories

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of ..

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of services: Etisalat UAE CEO

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Ba ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Bahrain

6 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss boosting bilateral relations

6 minutes ago
 15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilia ..

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

51 minutes ago
 DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, adva ..

DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, advanced projects at GITEX

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.