Powerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines - Weather Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Typhoon Chanthu will approach the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa in the coming days, bringing strong winds and rains to the region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Thursday.

As of now, the typhoon, whose intensity is described as "strong" is in the east of the Philippines gathering speed.

In the coming days, it will move northwest towards Okinawa at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (9 miles per hour).

The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 960 hectopascals, the wind speed in the center is 40 meters per second (131 feet per second), with gusts up to 60 meters per second.

Experts warn of the possibility of flooding and landslides and urge people to take precautions, while residents of coastal areas are advised to refrain from going into the sea.