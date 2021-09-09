UrduPoint.com

Powerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines - Weather Agency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:55 PM

Powerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines - Weather Agency

Typhoon Chanthu will approach the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa in the coming days, bringing strong winds and rains to the region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Typhoon Chanthu will approach the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa in the coming days, bringing strong winds and rains to the region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Thursday.

As of now, the typhoon, whose intensity is described as "strong" is in the east of the Philippines gathering speed.

In the coming days, it will move northwest towards Okinawa at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (9 miles per hour).

The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 960 hectopascals, the wind speed in the center is 40 meters per second (131 feet per second), with gusts up to 60 meters per second.

Experts warn of the possibility of flooding and landslides and urge people to take precautions, while residents of coastal areas are advised to refrain from going into the sea.

Related Topics

Japan Philippines From Rains

Recent Stories

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad to ..

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad today

41 seconds ago
 Over 2.12 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 2.12 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Sees Al-Qaeda as Global Threat Due to Its C ..

Moscow Sees Al-Qaeda as Global Threat Due to Its Combat, Financial Potential

2 minutes ago
 Fire kills 10 at hospital in North Macedonia

Fire kills 10 at hospital in North Macedonia

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 268835 cusecs

IRSA releases 268835 cusecs

2 minutes ago
 Israeli Pilgrim Killed in Bus Crash Near Kiev - Uk ..

Israeli Pilgrim Killed in Bus Crash Near Kiev - Ukrainian Interior Ministry

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.