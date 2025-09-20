Elderly Man Killed In Karachi Robbery By Armed Gang
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
A 70-year-old man died after being tortured during a house robbery in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed; police have detained six housing society staff members for investigation.
Karachi: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20,2025) A gang of 10 to 15 armed robbers stormed a house in a private housing society, torturing and fatally injuring a 70-year-old man during a robbery late Friday night.
According to details, the incident occurred at house number B-58, Gulshan Falaknaz Main, National Highway, Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase 2 Extension. The victim, identified as Muhammad Javed, was brutally assaulted and taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The victim’s son, Abdul Rauf, told the media that around 3:45 a.m., the armed men entered their home, blindfolded the family members, and subjected them to torture for more than two hours. He said the robbers struck his father on the nose with an iron rod, leading to his death. Women in the family were also beaten, and the robbers escaped with jewelry, cash, mobile phones, wristwatches, property files, and other valuables.
They also took away the CCTV DVR and batteries.
SHO Bin Qasim Inspector Faisal Rafiq stated that six employees of the housing society, including security guards and administrative staff, have been taken into custody for investigation. Abdul Rauf alleged that his family had ongoing disputes with the society’s management.
The deceased, Rao Javed Ali Khan, was a former Deputy Manager at Pakistan Steel. His funeral prayers were held on Saturday afternoon at a local mosque, followed by burial in a nearby graveyard.
It Is noteworthy that since January 1 this year, 63 citizens in Karachi have been killed during various robbery incidents, raising serious concerns about law and order while police continue to claim “all is well.”
