Floods In Sutlej, Chenab Affect 4.7 Million People In Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 04:53 PM

Over 4,700 villages and 4.75 million people hit by floods in Punjab; 127 dead, millions relocated, and relief camps established, says Relief Commissioner.

Lahore: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20,2025) The Punjab Relief Commissioner, Nabeel Javed, has released a report on the devastating floods in the Sutlej and Chenab rivers, revealing large-scale damage across the province.

According to the report, more than 4,700 villages have been affected, impacting over 4.75 million people. Around 2.62 million individuals trapped in flood-hit areas have been relocated to safer places.

To assist victims, 319 relief camps and 407 medical camps have been established in the affected districts. Additionally, 356 veterinary camps have been set up to treat livestock, with over 2.

09 million animals shifted to safe areas.

The Relief Commissioner stated that Mangla Dam has reached 96% capacity, while Tarbela Dam is full at 100%. On the Indian side, Bhakra Dam is 88% full, Pong Dam 99%, and Thein Dam 90%. He confirmed that 127 people have lost their lives in various flood-related incidents.

Nabeel Javed assured that, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, compensation will be provided to citizens. A survey to estimate losses will begin soon, ensuring transparency and ease in the compensation process.

