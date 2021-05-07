UrduPoint.com
President Of Belarus Blasts Legal Complaint Filed Against Him In Germany

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday slammed the legal complaint filed against him with a German prosecutor's office, describing it as spur-of-the-moment policy.

On Wednesday, four lawyers were reported to have filed a request with the prosecutor general's office in the city of Karlsruhe on behalf of 10 Belarusian nationals to charge Lukashenko with crimes against humanity, claiming that their clients were arrested on spurious grounds, then subjected to torture and cruel treatment during their detention. The lawyers said that in total there were over 100 documented cases of state torture in Belarus. Some of the plaintiffs fled from Belarus to Germany.

The Belarusian president unloaded on the matter, saying that it would be one thing for France, the United Kingdom or the United States to move against him, as they were all allies in the anti-Axis coalition during the Second World War, and completely another for Germany to do so.

"The UK, America, France could have done it because they were part of the coalition after all.

But fascism successors shouldn't have. Who are they to judge me? For protecting you and my country?!" Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta, describing the lawsuit as a stupid move and instant gratification policy.

The president also pointed out that other world leaders should then face trial as well, bringing up dispersal tactics used against the yellow vest movement in France and the events of the January 6 riot in the United States.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by Lukashenko. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Svetalana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country. Several Western countries, including the United States and the European Union, have slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and protest suppression.

