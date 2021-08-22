UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 06:00 AM

Princess of Liechtenstein Dies at Age of 81 Soon After Suffering Stroke - Princely House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Marie, Princess of Liechtenstein and the wife of the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein, Hans-Adam II, has died at the age of 81, the Princely House of Liechtenstein said in a statement.

"Her Serene Highness Princess Marie von und zu Liechtenstein died on 21 August 2021 at 4:43 pm [14:43 GMT] in the hospital in Grabs," the Saturday statement says.

According to the release, the Princess passed away "peacefully" in the presence of her family.

She had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke on August 18 and her health "steadily deteriorated" after that, the Princely House of Liechtenstein said.

Marie was born in Prague on April 14, 1940 and married Hans-Adam II in 1967 in Liechtenstein's capital, Vaduz. The Princess and Prince of Liechtenstein have a total of four children together.

