Pristina Increases Police Presence in Northern Kosovo, Situation Tense - Russian Diplomat

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Kosovar authorities are constantly increasing the presence of police forces in the Serb-populated northern part of Kosovo, which dangerously escalates the situation, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Friday.

"Pristina is methodically and obstinately increasing its police presence in the north of Kosovo. The situation is at a dangerous point there. The intimidation and oppression campaign against the Serb population is conducted with the aim of seizing the north of the province," the diplomat said on social media.

According to the Russian ambassador, the West is doing nothing to prevent the escalation of the situation, instead using it to exert pressure on the Serbian government.

On Tuesday, representatives of the Kosovo Electoral commission, accompanied by police, forced their way into and vandalized municipal election commissions in the Serb-populated towns of Zubin Potok, Leposavic, and northern Kosovska Mitrovica.

Air-raid sirens and firecrackers were heard throughout the towns, and videos of concerned citizens circulated on social networks.

On Thursday, local media reported that more than 200 Kosovar armed special unit police officers, accompanied by armored equipment, had entered and blocked the Serb-inhabited Kosovska Mitrovica city in the north of Kosovo. Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said the increased presence of police forces in Kosovska Mitrovica was necessary to ensure public safety following "repeated violent attacks by criminal groups against our institutions and citizens in that area."

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani had previously scheduled early municipal elections in the Serb-inhabited north of Kosovo for December 18. Serbian political representatives, who had previously left all structures of the self-proclaimed republic in protest, declared a boycott