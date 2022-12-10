UrduPoint.com

Pristina Increases Police Presence In Northern Kosovo, Situation Tense - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Pristina Increases Police Presence in Northern Kosovo, Situation Tense - Russian Diplomat

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Kosovar authorities are constantly increasing the presence of police forces in the Serb-populated northern part of Kosovo, which dangerously escalates the situation, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Friday.

"Pristina is methodically and obstinately increasing its police presence in the north of Kosovo. The situation is at a dangerous point there. The intimidation and oppression campaign against the Serb population is conducted with the aim of seizing the north of the province," the diplomat said on social media.

According to the Russian ambassador, the West is doing nothing to prevent the escalation of the situation, instead using it to exert pressure on the Serbian government.

On Tuesday, representatives of the Kosovo Electoral commission, accompanied by police, forced their way into and vandalized municipal election commissions in the Serb-populated towns of Zubin Potok, Leposavic, and northern Kosovska Mitrovica.

Air-raid sirens and firecrackers were heard throughout the towns, and videos of concerned citizens circulated on social networks.

On Thursday, local media reported that more than 200 Kosovar armed special unit police officers, accompanied by armored equipment, had entered and blocked the Serb-inhabited Kosovska Mitrovica city in the north of Kosovo. Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said the increased presence of police forces in Kosovska Mitrovica was necessary to ensure public safety following "repeated violent attacks by criminal groups against our institutions and citizens in that area."

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani had previously scheduled early municipal elections in the Serb-inhabited north of Kosovo for December 18. Serbian political representatives, who had previously left all structures of the self-proclaimed republic in protest, declared a boycott

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Russia Interior Minister Social Media Pristina Serbia December Criminals Media All Government

Recent Stories

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Pe ..

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Permanent Member at African Summ ..

32 minutes ago
 Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap ..

Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap

32 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront ..

US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront of Acquiring Iranian Drones - ..

32 minutes ago
 Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear F ..

Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear Force Now Faces Two Key Adversa ..

32 minutes ago
 Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support ..

Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support to Iran in Exchange for Drones ..

32 minutes ago
 Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting lin ..

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting line up

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.