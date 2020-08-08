UrduPoint.com
Protesters Storm Energy Ministry Building In Beirut

Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Anti-government protesters are storming the building of the Lebanese Energy Ministry in Beirut on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier in the day, the protesters already stormed the buildings of the Foreign Ministry, the Economy Ministry and the Association of Banks in Lebanon.

Demonstrations resumed in the Lebanese capital on Saturday, with protesters demanding the resignation of the government and social reforms. Protests have already been marred by violence, with demonstrators throwing projectiles and police firing tear gas. Over a dozen ambulances had arrived to treat those injured. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, over 170 people have been injured in clashes.

