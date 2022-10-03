UrduPoint.com

Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Taking Place In Berlin - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Some 1,400 people took part in a demonstration in Berlin against the federal government's crisis policy, German media reported on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Some 1,400 people took part in a demonstration in Berlin against the Federal government's crisis policy, German media reported on Monday.

Under the motto "Heating, bread and peace protest instead of freezing," demonstrators marched through the city center from Potsdam Square, the German news agency dpa said, adding that local police counted up to 1,400 people who participated in the rally.

Law enforcement officers reported isolated clashes and several arrests, however, for the most part, the demonstration was peaceful, the agency said.

The protesters waived banners calling against the supply of weapons to fuel the conflict in Ukraine and demanding the end to the economic war with Russia and Germany's rearmament, the agency reported, adding that logos of the German Communist Party (DKP) and the Anti-Fascist movement were seen in the crowd.

