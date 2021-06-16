UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Biden Negotiations In Geneva Resume After Short Break In Expanded Format

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:28 PM

Putin-Biden Negotiations in Geneva Resume After Short Break in Expanded Format

The expanded-format negotiations of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden started at Geneva's Villa La Grange, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The expanded-format negotiations of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden started at Geneva's Villa La Grange, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The Russian delegation comprises presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak and special presidential representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev were also invited to take part in the talks.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva La Grange United States

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan receives Mohammad Al Gerga ..

3 minutes ago

Children’s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi to reopen ..

3 minutes ago

Snipers 'were ready to shoot' Greenpeace Euro 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab University extends registration form submis ..

4 minutes ago

Shahzaib concedes defeat in Asian Taekwondo C'ship ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore police foil attempt to get possession of ho ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.