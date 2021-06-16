Putin-Biden Negotiations in Geneva Resume After Short Break in Expanded Format

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The expanded-format negotiations of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden started at Geneva's Villa La Grange, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The Russian delegation comprises presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak and special presidential representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev were also invited to take part in the talks.