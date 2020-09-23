Putin Calls for Action to Strengthen International Contacts in Atomic Industry

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with atomic industry employees that it is necessary to make efforts to strengthen international contacts in the industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with atomic industry employees that it is necessary to make efforts to strengthen international contacts in the industry.

"Of course, we are very happy with what [state nuclear corporation] Rosatom is doing in a number of areas today. We are talking about the further development of environmentally friendly nuclear energy with the introduction of next-generation reactors. This also includes the renewal of the country's nuclear icebreaker fleet, the creation of modern digital platforms, various innovative products of the widest use," Putin said.

The president recalled that Rosatom was actively working in a variety of related areas � from studying new materials to environmental protection and technologies for processing hazardous waste.

"And, of course, everything has to be done to further strengthen international contacts. Colleagues know that and for my part I am doing everything to support your international activities," Putin added.

The president expressed confidence that the Russian program for the development of technologies and scientific research in the field of atomic energy will be formed appropriately.

He also noted the merits of Soviet nuclear researchers who achieved a revolution in science 75 years ago and quickly began to use their knowledge to protect the country's security.

"Our atomic industry has survived, and did not subside even in the 1990s, which were very difficult for our people, for our country, when a lot was falling apart. There was a great threat, a real direct threat of the loss of scientific schools, engineering schools, personnel and the industry base. These threats were avoided, by the way, in many ways, and primarily, probably, thanks to faith, perseverance and patriotism of those who were working in the industry during very difficult crisis years," Putin said.

This year, the Russian nuclear energy industry celebrates its 75th anniversary.