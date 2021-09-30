Putin, Erdogan Discussed Defense Cooperation, Including Supply of S-400 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed defense cooperation, including the supply of S-400 anti-aircraft weapon system and the possibility of producing some components on the Turkish territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed defense cooperation, including the supply of S-400 anti-aircraft weapon system and the possibility of producing some components on the Turkish territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They talked about the possibility to continue defense cooperation, as well as the continuation and expansion of cooperation on the S-400 system and in other areas. They discussed the possibility of producing some components on the Turkish territory," Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Erdogan held talks in Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first face-to-face meeting of the Russian president since his quarantine.