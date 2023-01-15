Putin Expresses Condolences to Nepal President in Connection With Plane Crash - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari in connection with the crash of a passenger plane near the city of Pokhara, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 passenger plane of Yeti Airlines crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal, while being en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara. According to a representative of the airline, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board.

The causes of the incident are being investigated. According to the Indian tv channel news 18, all passengers and crew members of the plane were killed.

"Dear Madam President, please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the tragic crash of a passenger plane near the city of Pokhara. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the relatives and friends of those who died in this terrible plane crash," Putin's telegram said.