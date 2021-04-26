UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Extends Condolences To Indonesian President Over Death Of Navy Submarine's Crew

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:07 PM

Putin Extends Condolences to Indonesian President Over Death of Navy Submarine's Crew

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the death of crew members of a navy submarine that went missing last week, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the death of crew members of a navy submarine that went missing last week, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The media has reported that the Indonesian naval forces have discovered the missing KRI Nanggala-402 submarine and it is confirmed that all 53 crew members have died.

"Dear president, please accept my deep condolences in connection with the death of a crew of a submarine of the Indonesian naval forces in the Bali Sea. Please convey my sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased sailors and all the people of your country," Putin said, according to the Kremlin's statement.

Related Topics

Russia Died Vladimir Putin Joko Widodo Media All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

28 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

35 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

36 minutes ago

Russia's Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine to Be R ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19: Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan

44 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.