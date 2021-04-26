Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the death of crew members of a navy submarine that went missing last week, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the death of crew members of a navy submarine that went missing last week, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The media has reported that the Indonesian naval forces have discovered the missing KRI Nanggala-402 submarine and it is confirmed that all 53 crew members have died.

"Dear president, please accept my deep condolences in connection with the death of a crew of a submarine of the Indonesian naval forces in the Bali Sea. Please convey my sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased sailors and all the people of your country," Putin said, according to the Kremlin's statement.