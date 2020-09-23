Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron often disagree and stand up for their countries, but it does not get in the way of their dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron often disagree and stand up for their countries, but it does not get in the way of their dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"President Putin and president Macron often disagree, never hide it, stand up for their countries' interests, speak about a lot of things, their dialogue is still constructive, effective and necessary," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman remarked that the Kremlin would "categorically disagree" if Macron claimed Russia or its president were to blame in Alexey Navalny's case.

"But, at the same time, we are not seeing direct accusation and would not want to see them," Peskov continued.