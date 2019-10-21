Putin, Netanyahu Discussed Urgent Issues of Bilateral Agenda, Situation in Syria - Kremlin

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed urgent issues on the bilateral agenda and the situation in Syria by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.
"During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his 70th birthday. Some urgent issues on the bilateral agenda and the situation in Syria were discussed," the statement said.