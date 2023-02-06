Putin Not Planing Talks With Grossi During His Visit to Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not scheduled to have talks with International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi during his visit to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Grossi is expected to visit Moscow this week to hold talks on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"No, Grossi and Putin are not scheduled to meet this week. Grossi is expected in Russia by his colleagues from Rosatom (Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation), from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, if necessary, other ministries and departments can be involved, so they really expect substantive negotiations in Russia," Peskov told a briefing.