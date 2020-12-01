UrduPoint.com
Putin Not Planning Phone Talks With OPEC+ Colleagues, Russian Oil Sector - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning phone talks with OPEC+ leaders or representatives of Russian oil companies at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

"No, the president still does not have any such talks planned.

The work is ongoing, as you know, this is the purview of Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak, he is in charge of the matter, and all preparations are up to him," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about a potential meeting with Russian oil sector representatives, Peskov said there were no such plans at the moment either.

An OPEC+ videoconference, set to decide on the future of oil cuts, was postponed from Tuesday to Thursday, a source in one the delegations told Sputnik.

