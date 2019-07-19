UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Not Planning To Visit Building Collapse Site During Visit To Magnitogorsk - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:50 AM

Putin Not Planning to Visit Building Collapse Site During Visit to Magnitogorsk - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to visit the site of a deadly residential building collapse during his visit to the city of Magnitogorsk, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"No, it [the visit] will be dedicated to the upcoming Coal Miners' Day," Peskov said, when asked if the president planned to visit the building collapse site.

The Kremlin press service has said that during his visit to Magnitogorsk on Friday, Putin will attend the launching ceremony of a sinter plant, talk to workers and hold a meeting with acting Chelyabinsk Region governor Aleksei Tesler.

The tragedy in Magnitogorsk happened on the New Year eve when a natural gas leak tore through a bloc of a 10-story building, leaving dozens of apartments destroyed and damaged and dozens of people killed.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Magnitogorsk Chelyabinsk SITE Gas

Recent Stories

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

6 hours ago

Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy presented as loan in per ..

6 hours ago

UAE Embassy hosts premier of film celebrating hist ..

7 hours ago

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

6 hours ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.