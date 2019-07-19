Putin Not Planning to Visit Building Collapse Site During Visit to Magnitogorsk - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to visit the site of a deadly residential building collapse during his visit to the city of Magnitogorsk, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"No, it [the visit] will be dedicated to the upcoming Coal Miners' Day," Peskov said, when asked if the president planned to visit the building collapse site.

The Kremlin press service has said that during his visit to Magnitogorsk on Friday, Putin will attend the launching ceremony of a sinter plant, talk to workers and hold a meeting with acting Chelyabinsk Region governor Aleksei Tesler.

The tragedy in Magnitogorsk happened on the New Year eve when a natural gas leak tore through a bloc of a 10-story building, leaving dozens of apartments destroyed and damaged and dozens of people killed.