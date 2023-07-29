Open Menu

Putin Praises Organization Of Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the organization of the Second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"The president really commends the preparation of the summit, given that it did not consist only of high-level meetings.

A lot of events in sports, science and education, higher education, and in the media spheres took place on the sidelines of both the summit and the forum," Peskov said.

He added that "it was a very, very comprehensive dialogue on a whole range of subjects."

Moreover, Peskov noted that Russia-Africa summits would be held regularly, once every three years, as stated in the final declaration.

