Projects aimed at enlightening the youth about Russia's historic heritage can count on receiving support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the opening ceremony of a monument to Russian Emperor Alexander III

GATCHINA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Projects aimed at enlightening the youth about Russia's historic heritage can count on receiving support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the opening ceremony of a monument to Russian Emperor Alexander III.

The event took place in Gatchina, a Russian town situated 28 miles south of St. Petersburg.

"The era of Alexander III provides an example of a natural and harmonious combination of large-scale technological, industrial and state transformations on one hand and loyalty to the national traditions, culture and authenticity on the other hand," Putin said.

Describing Alexander III as a monarch who "loved Russia, lived it, and sought to do everything for its progressive and steady development in order to protect the Russian state's interests and strengthen its power in Europe and in the world," the president emphasized the importance of preserving the country's historic and spiritual heritage.

"Therefore, we will be launching new modern enlightening projects and pay special attention to the patriotic education of the youth," Putin said, adding that such projects, including those carried out by organizations, public movements, creative unions and think tanks, will "definitely receive support."

The monument to Alexander III was installed in the courtyard of the Great Gatchina Palace. Putin laid a bouquet of scarlet roses at the monument's base and praised its authors for the good work.