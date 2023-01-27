UrduPoint.com

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Outer Limits Of Continental Shelf In Arctic Ocean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday at an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council to discuss issues related to the outer limit of the continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean.

"Today, colleagues, we have several important issues concerning both the internal agenda and the issue of the external limit of Russia's continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean," Putin said.

