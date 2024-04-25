Putin Says Plans To Visit China In May
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he plans to visit China in May, in what would be his first trip abroad since re-election as the two forge closer ties
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he plans to visit China in May, in what would be his first trip abroad since re-election as the two forge closer ties.
The West has viewed Russia and China with increased anxiety over the past two years as they forge closer ties in trade and defence and seek to expand their global influence.
"A visit in May is planned," Putin said at a business forum in Moscow, without providing further detail.
Moscow has looked to Beijing as a crucial economic lifeline since the West hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its military assault on Ukraine.
Beijing and Moscow declared a "no limits" partnership days before Russia launched its full-scale military assault on Ukraine, and the two have expanded ties even as most Western countries turned their back on Moscow.
China has meanwhile benefited from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline.
Putin's announcement came as US top diplomat Antony Blinken landed in Beijing for talks with China, as Washington aims to ease tension with the rival power.
Recent Stories
Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi
Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang
BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival Anglo American
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal
Awais Leghari meets Chief Minister Sindh
IHC adjourns cipher case till April 30
Identification specifics required to know about lawmakers put on travel stop lis ..
Court stops PTI founder, his wife from provocative statements against institutio ..
Experts demand stakeholder intervention to boost tax-net, revitalize taxation re ..
Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan
Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects ..
7 ordinances laid in Senate
More Stories From World
-
BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival Anglo American7 minutes ago
-
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal7 minutes ago
-
Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence1 hour ago
-
Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out1 hour ago
-
China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station1 hour ago
-
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike1 hour ago
-
India's IndiGo to buy 30 A350 planes: Airbus1 hour ago
-
Scottish leader scraps coalition deal with Greens1 hour ago
-
Paris landmark Moulin Rouge's windmill sails collapse1 hour ago
-
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa1 hour ago
-
Heatstroke kills 30 in Thailand this year as Southeast Asia bakes1 hour ago
-
China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station1 hour ago