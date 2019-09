Putin to Meet With Kyrgyz President on Friday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, in the Russian city of Orenburg on September 20, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov will also be visiting the president [Putin]. A separate bilateral meeting is also expected between them," Peskov told reporters.

The previous bilateral meeting between Putin and Jeenbekov took place in Moscow in July, during which the two leaders discussed Russia-Kyrgyzstan relations and cooperation.