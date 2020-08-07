Putin Wants to Discuss With Russian Security Council Additional Ways to Help Lebanon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested that the country's Security Council discuss additional ways of helping Lebanon after an explosion in Beirut.

"You know that a group of the Emergency Ministry was put together on my request and strengthened by the Health Ministry.

Our colleagues have begun their work in the Lebanese capital after the explosion in the port. Let's consider what else we can do to help people in that country, in Lebanon," Putin said.