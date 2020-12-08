UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Thanks Kuwait Emir For Efforts To Reconcile Gulf Countries - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

Qatar Thanks Kuwait Emir for Efforts to Reconcile Gulf Countries - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thanked Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for Kuwait's efforts to reconcile Qatar and its neighbors - the other Gulf states, the Qatar news Agency reported.

The Qatari emir held phone talks with the ruler of Kuwait amid the latest statements by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on progress in resolving the conflict dating back more than three years and the desire of all its participants to achieve unity of the Persian Gulf countries after the long neglect of Doha by regional neighbors.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told Kuwaiti media that the crisis over Qatar, ongoing since 2017, could be resolved during the summit of the six Gulf countries this month, expected to be held in Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and imposing an economic and transport blockade on it. Qatar has rejected all accusations of supporting terrorism, claiming that the actions directed against the country are motivated by envy of its economic success and a desire to limit its sovereignty.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Kuwait Qatar Doha Progress Bahrain Saudi Arabia 2017 Media All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

1 hour ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

4 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

4 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

4 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.