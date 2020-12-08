Qatar Thanks Kuwait Emir for Efforts to Reconcile Gulf Countries - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thanked Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for Kuwait's efforts to reconcile Qatar and its neighbors - the other Gulf states, the Qatar news Agency reported.

The Qatari emir held phone talks with the ruler of Kuwait amid the latest statements by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on progress in resolving the conflict dating back more than three years and the desire of all its participants to achieve unity of the Persian Gulf countries after the long neglect of Doha by regional neighbors.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told Kuwaiti media that the crisis over Qatar, ongoing since 2017, could be resolved during the summit of the six Gulf countries this month, expected to be held in Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and imposing an economic and transport blockade on it. Qatar has rejected all accusations of supporting terrorism, claiming that the actions directed against the country are motivated by envy of its economic success and a desire to limit its sovereignty.