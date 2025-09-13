Open Menu

ISPR: 35 Militants Killed, 12 Soldiers Martyred In KP Operations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 02:55 PM

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2025) Security forces killed at least 35 militants of the group Fitna al-Hindustan during multiple operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between September 10 and 13, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were launched in Bajaur and Waziristan districts, targeting the hideouts of militants. In intense exchanges of fire, 12 soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely.

In Bajaur, acting on intelligence reports, security forces carried out a major operation against militants.

The ISPR said 22 militants, working under Indian patronage, were killed and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

In a separate action in Waziristan, security forces killed 13 more militants linked to several terror incidents in the region.

The ISPR stated that despite the success of these operations, the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan remains a matter of grave concern.

The intelligence reports confirm the involvement of Afghan nationals in supporting these militants, the statement added.

“Pakistan expects that the Afghan interim government will fulfill its commitments and ensure that Afghan soil is not used against Pakistan,” the ISPR said, warning that security forces remain determined to root out terrorism from the country.

It said that clearance operations are ongoing in the region to eliminate any Indian-sponsored militant networks threatening Pakistan’s security.

