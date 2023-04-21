UrduPoint.com

Ramstein Format Meeting Of Ukraine Defense Contact Group To Begin On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Ramstein Format Meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Begin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will begin at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday.

Defense ministers and other high-ranking officials of over 50 countries supporting Ukraine will gather to discuss the current state of the ongoing conflict and prospects for additional military assistance to Kiev.

Negotiating the supply of additional air defense systems, artillery shells and electronic warfare devices will by the top priority of the Ukrainian delegation, according to the country's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov.

The meeting will be chaired by the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The talks will also cover various security challenges that concern the United States and its allies.

