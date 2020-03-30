UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rand Hits Record Low After Moody's Cuts S.Africa Rating

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:55 PM

Rand hits record low after Moody's cuts S.Africa rating

The South African rand plunged to a record low after Moody's downgraded the government's debt to junk status, before recovering slightly on Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The South African rand plunged to a record low after Moody's downgraded the government's debt to junk status, before recovering slightly on Monday.

The downturn came after the credit rating agency cut its rating for South Africa late Friday to Ba1, below investment grade, citing a "continuing deterioration in fiscal strength and structurally very weak growth".

The rand traded at 18.05 against the US Dollar in Asia early Monday, but then recovered slightly to around 17.90 during African trading hours.

"The ZAR has been the worst performing emerging market Currency over the past week and traded at its weakest level ever at R18.05 in Asia early this morning," said Wichard Cilliers, head of dealing at TreasuryONE, a South African private financial advisory firm.

He said the currency of Africa's most industrialised economy had now weakened 17 percent over the past month.

Moody's downgrade late on Friday came as South Africa began a three-week nationwide lockdown to try to halt the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed two people and infected more than 1,280 people in the country.

Before Friday, Moody's had been the last of the global ratings agencies to keep South Africa on investment grade.

Two other major international rating agencies Fitch and S&P had cut the credit rating of Africa's most developed economy to sub-investment level in 2017.

South African-based firm Cannon Asset Managers (CAM) warned the weaker rand would cause inflation as one-third of the economy was made up of imports.

"It could take as long as nine months for this imported inflation to pass through into the economy, but its effects will be damaging," said CAM CEO Adrian Saville in a statement.

International wealth management group Investec has predicted the rand will "remain volatile this year".

MOODY'S CORP.

Related Topics

Africa Dollar South Africa Turkish Lira South African Rand 2017 Market Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

2 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

8 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

30 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

30 minutes ago

Florida does not want virus-stricken cruise ship: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.