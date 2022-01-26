UrduPoint.com

Restaurants, Museums, Cinemas, Concert Halls Reopen in Netherlands From January 26 - Gov't

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Netherlands will ease COVID-19 restrictive measures from January 26: restaurants, bars, museums, cinemas, concert halls and sports clubs will open, the country's government said in a statement.

All establishments will work from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Everywhere it is mandatory to wear a mask and maintain a distance of 1.

5 meters. To visit the listed places, a sanitary pass must be presented.

The Netherlands imposed a lockdown from December 19 to January 14 due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron strain.

On January 15, easing of measures began - all shops, sports clubs, music schools opened, and a number of contact professions resumed work, including hairdressers and beauty salons.

