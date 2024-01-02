Open Menu

Riad Turk, The 'Syrian Mandela', Dead At 93 In France

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Riad Turk, the 'Syrian Mandela', dead at 93 in France

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Syrian dissident Riad Turk, who has been compared to Nelson Mandela for spending years in prison for his staunch opposition to the government, died Monday in exile in France, his daughter said.

"My father died peacefully and satisfied with what he has accomplished, surrounded by his two daughters and his grandchildren," Khuzama Turk told AFP. He was 93.

France's ambassador to Syria Brigitte Curmi wrote on X: "The Syrian Mandela Riad Turk just left us after a whole life of struggle for a free and democratic Syria.

"May his aspirations for a dignified life for Syrians continue to inspire our work."

Turk fled to France in 2018 after being exfiltrated out of Syria by militants into neighbouring Turkey.

He had gone into hiding after being freed from his last spell in jail in 2002 for declaring "the dictator is dead", following the death of former president Hafez al-Assad.

In total he had spent 17 years imprisoned, often without trial, on claims of various offences under Hafez al-Assad and later his son Bashar when he became Syria's president.

Turk was the longtime leader of the dissident Syrian Communist Party - Political Bureau, which was outlawed by Bashar al-Assad and later renamed the Syrian Democratic People's Party.

He supported peaceful anti-government protests which broke out in Syria in 2011, and backed the Syrian National Council which brought together opponents of Assad as the country's civil war intensified.

"Our revolution is peaceful, popular and rejects sectarianism, and the Syrian people are one," Turk declared in October 2011.

"There will be no compromise nor negotiations about our goal of toppling this despotic regime."

Several Syrian opposition figures paid homage to Turk, who author Yassin Al-Haj Saleh described as "one the most eminent fighters for democracy in Syria".

Syria's conflict has left more than half a million dead and displaced millions after spiralling into a war involving foreign armies, militias and jihadists.

Related Topics

Dead Militants Syria Nelson Mandela Turkey Democracy Jail France Died May October 2018 Dictator From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

2 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

3 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

3 hours ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

3 hours ago
NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

3 hours ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

4 hours ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

4 hours ago
 CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

4 hours ago
 Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of N ..

Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers

4 hours ago
 PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punj ..

PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punjab: Nasir Shah

4 hours ago

More Stories From World