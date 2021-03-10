UrduPoint.com
Road Accident In Northeastern Egypt Kills 7 People, Injures 20 Others - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:31 PM

Seven people, including two children, were killed and 20 others were injured after a bus overturned early on Wednesday on the Ain Sokhna-Suez road in Egypt's Suez, national newspaper Al Ahram reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Seven people, including two children, were killed and 20 others were injured after a bus overturned early on Wednesday on the Ain Sokhna-Suez road in Egypt's Suez, national newspaper Al Ahram reported.

The bus, which was coming from the city of Zagazig, capsized, the news outlet said.

More than 20 ambulances have been sent to the scene to take those injured to the General Hospital.

A report on the accident was forwarded to the public prosecution for further investigation, according to the newspaper.

Deadly road accidents regularly take place in the North African nation, as the country suffers from poorly maintained roads and transportation infrastructure.

