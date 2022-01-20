UrduPoint.com

Romanian Public Transport Drivers Go On Strike In Bucharest - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Bucharest Transport Society union declared a strike on Thursday for drivers of bus, trolleybus and tram to demand higher wages, Romanian media reported.

The Digi 24 broadcaster said that drivers are demanding a 200 lei ($45) pay raise.

Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan slammed the strike during the pandemic as illegal, claiming that the collective action had political goals.

"This is not a spontaneous strike, it has been masterminded by the union. We have filed complaints against the leaders of the union.

This is a political strike," Dan said, as quoted in the report.

The mayor urged drivers to return to work and said that he was open to dialogue with their representatives as long as they are not the leaders of the union.

The Bucharest Prefecture has sent gendarmes to ground public transport stations to inform people about the strike and warn that there will be no buses and trolleybuses. To cope with the increased passenger traffic, the Bucharest subway put all trains available on the line.

