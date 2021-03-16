UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - IATA Confident In Safety Regulators As Boeing 737 Max Returns To Service - Vice President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - IATA Confident in Safety Regulators as Boeing 737 Max Returns to Service - Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has "full confidence" in the safety regulators that have approved the Boeing 737 Max passenger aircraft's return to service, Sebastian Mikosz, the association's senior vice president for member and external relations, told Sputnik in an interview.

After a pair of crashes in 2018 and 2019, regulators across the world grounded the 737 Max as the aircraft was forced to undergo a comprehensive safety review to address issues with its Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System.

The US Federal Aviation Administration this past November cleared the 737 Max to return to service once the necessary adjustments had been made, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and Transport Canada both cleared the aircraft to return to the skies in January, pending the necessary changes. At present, more than 10 airlines are flying the 737 Max on commercial services.

"It is of course essential that the aircraft is considered safe. Safety is the industry's number one priority. We have full confidence in the safety regulators to have thoroughly investigated the aircraft and it would not be allowed to return to the skies unless it is safe," Mikosz said.

Boeing's 737 is one of the most successful passenger jets of all time, and the new Max iteration, which was launched in 2011, promised greater efficiency and lower running costs for airlines.

The manufacturer, as of February, had a backlog of more than 3,200 unfilled 737 Max orders, and Mikosz said that the aircraft had many advantages for the industry.

"The aircraft is an important one because it offers lower running costs and a lower environmental footprint," the IATA senior vice president said.

In October 2018, a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max crashed shortly after takeoff from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. Another 157 people died when an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max jet crashed after takeoff from Addis Ababa less than five months later.

The investigation into the two crashes uncovered lapses in Boeing's safety standards and an alleged "culture of concealment" at the aircraft manufacturer.

Related Topics

World Canada European Union Died Addis Ababa Jakarta January February October November 2018 2019 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 16, 2021 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed awarded &#039;The 2021 DIHAD Int ..

9 hours ago

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

10 hours ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

10 hours ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.