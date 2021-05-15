UrduPoint.com
Russia Adopts Blueprint Of 2021-2023 Arctic Council Chairmanship

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Russia Adopts Blueprint of 2021-2023 Arctic Council Chairmanship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the concept of Russia's chairmanship in the Arctic Council for 2021-2023 aimed at maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the region, the government said on Saturday.

"As the chair of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023, Russia intends to develop cooperation with the countries participating in the intergovernmental forum in four priority areas ” the population of the Arctic, including the indigenous peoples, protection of the Arctic environment, including climate change, the economic development of the region, and the strengthening of the role of the Arctic Council as the main platform for multilateral cooperation in high latitudes, as stated in the Concept of the Russian Federation's Chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023, approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the government stated.

As new chair, Russia expects to facilitate major investment, research and trade projects in the Arctic for the sustainable development of the region.

The concept was developed in line with the goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the 2035 Arctic Strategy. It emphasizes the role of the council as a key regional association for coordinating international activities in the region and strengthening relations between Arctic states.

Mishustin also approved the action plan, which includes cultural festivals, conferences, expeditions, skills competitions, student summits, round tables and forums, set to be held in Arctic cities. The Russian government expected an estimated 467,000 people to take part in these events.

Russia's chairmanship will be officially announced at a meeting of foreign ministers of the Arctic Council hosted by the current chair, Iceland, in late May.

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 as a high-level intergovernmental forum promoting cooperation in the region with the focus on environmental protection. The council includes Canada, Denmark (plus Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States.

