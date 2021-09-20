TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russia is aware of Kiev's military preparations but hopes that common sense will prevail and no military operation will be launched, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are aware of these military preparations, we are aware of the assistance that Kiev receives from the United States and other countries," Rudenko told reporters.

"With the current leadership in Kiev, it is difficult to make any predictions, noting can be ruled out. We take all this into consideration in our military planning. We hope that after all common sense will prevail in Kiev and things will not get to a military scenario, including in Donbas," the high-ranking diplomat emphasized.