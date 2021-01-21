UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects To Start Dialogue With New US Gov't After Biden Takes Office - Ambassador

Russia has not yet had any contact with the new US administration but expects to start a substantial dialogue once Joe Biden is sworn in as president and his new administration starts work, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik

"We did not have such [preliminary] contacts," Antonov said when asked if there were any meetings with Biden's appointees.

The ambassador added that Russian diplomats were familiar with many of Biden's nominees for top jobs, as they had worked in the US administration in the past.

"We expect to start a substantial dialogue with our colleagues on pressing bilateral and international issues as new people take jobs at the White House, State Department, and other departments," Antonov said.

