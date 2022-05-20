Russia Faced Real Cyberwar Unleashed After Start of Special Operation in Ukraine - Putin

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, a real war was unleashed against Russia the cyberspace, the number of cyberattacks increased multifold, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, a real war was unleashed against Russia the cyberspace, the number of cyberattacks increased multifold, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The number of cyberattacks on the Russian information infrastructure has been constantly growing in recent years. In recent years, but with the start of a special military operation in Donbas, in Ukraine, the challenges in this area have become even more acute and serious, more ambitious. In fact, real aggression has been unleashed against Russia, war in the cyberspace," he said at a meeting of the Security Council.

Putin added that, first of all, the number of cyberattacks, including complex ones, has increased multifold.

Cyber attacks against Russia come from different countries and are well coordinated, Putin said.

"According to experts, lone hackers cannot do this. Attacks are launched from different states, and at the same time they are clearly coordinated. In essence, these are the actions of state structures," he said.

Putin noted that the armies of some countries already quite officially include cybertroops.