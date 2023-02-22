Russia fighting for its 'historical lands': President Vladimir Putin

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 08:14 PM

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia was fighting for its "historical" lands in Ukraine, speaking at a state-organised patriotic rally in Moscow in support of the Ukraine offensive

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia was fighting for its "historical" lands in Ukraine, speaking at a state-organised patriotic rally in Moscow in support of the Ukraine offensive.

"I just heard from the top military leadership of the country that a battle is ongoing right now, for our historical lands, for our people," Putin said.

In a short address to the tens of thousands gathered at Moscow's main Luzhniki stadium, Putin also praised Russian servicemen in Ukraine who are "fighting heroically, courageously, bravely: we are proud of them".

The audience, waving Russian flags, braved cold winter temperatures of -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit), to come watch patriotic performances and speeches.

They were attending the "Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland" concert, held on the eve of the eponymous Russian public holiday, and two days before the anniversary of the Ukraine offensive.

Rock star Grigory Leps opened the show with a song in honour of Russia, with images of "The Motherland Calls" statue in the southern city of Volgograd displayed on screens around the stadium.

